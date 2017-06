JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's MTN expects to add 8.3 million new users in the 2017 financial year, a document handed out at the firm's results presentation showed on Thursday.

MTN, Africa's largest mobile network operator, reported that its subscribers increased by 3.3 percent or 7.7 million to 240 million in the year to end-December. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)