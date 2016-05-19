Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG May 19 South Africa's MTN Group said on Thursday it had revised its capital spending in its home market up by 50 percent to 12 billion rand ($756 million) in 2016 as the mobile operator aims to improve infrastructure and fund acquisitions.
MTN had said in March while releasing its annual results that it would spend 8 billion rand in capital expenditure. The firm had spent 11 billion rand on capital expenditure in its South African in 2015.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order