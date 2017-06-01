BRIEF-Japanese government-led group looks to turn Toshiba memory unit into subsidiary - Nikkei
* Japanese fund looks to turn Toshiba memory into subsidiary - Nikkei
JOHANNESBURG, June 1 South Africa's MTN Group said on Thursday a $4.2 billion lawsuit filed by Turkcell over a disputed Iranian mobile phone licence had no legal merit.
Turkey's Turkcell said its claim would be heard in a South African court.
It first sued MTN in a U.S. court in 2012, alleging the company used bribery and wrongful influence to win a lucrative Iranian licence that was originally awarded to Turkcell. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)
CAIRO, June 21 Egypt's telecoms operators received the wireless frequencies needed to deliver 4G mobile broadband networks on Wednesday, a key step in the long-delayed introduction of high-speed telecoms services.
* International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination in ITC enforcement proceeding brought by Cisco Systems against Arista