By David Dolan

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 MTN Group , Africa's largest mobile operator, is set to deliver muted growth when it reports first-half earnings on Wednesday, knocked by currency swings and a slowdown in its once-rapid expansion.

Investors will eye the dividend from the Johannesburg-based company, which last year said it would focus on paying more to shareholders as it saw fewer opportunities for expansion in emerging markets.

With more than 150 million subscribers in 21 countries across Africa and the Middle East, MTN no longer has room for big expansion in some of its major markets.

"They may be able to squeeze more growth from data, but you are never going to see the really high growth rates from them again," said Abri du Plessis, chief investment officer at Gryphon Asset Management in Cape Town.

The company said in June revenue for the first four months of the year was only marginally higher as a result of a stronger rand.

The rand in May spiked to its highest in more than three years, although it has given up substantial gains this month.

A stronger rand is a negative for MTN, as it eats into profit when overseas earnings are brought home.

The company cautioned in June it had been hit by political unrest in Ivory Coast, and to a lesser extent, Yemen and Syria.

With many investors now seeing MTN as a dividend play rather than a growth stock, Wednesday's payout will be closely watched, du Plessis said.

MTN last year paid its first-ever interim dividend, of 151 cents per share.

Adjusted headline EPS totalled 438.6 cents in the first half of last year. Headline EPS, the main profit gauge in South Africa, excludes certain one-time items.

Shares of MTN are up 3.6 percent this year, outperforming a 6 percent decline in Johannesburg's Top-40 index .

(Editing by David Hulmes)