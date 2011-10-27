* Q3 subscribers 158.6 mln vs 152.3 mln

* Warned by Nigeria regulator to improve service

* Shares up on global rally (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 27 MTN Group , Africa's largest mobile operator, reported a 4 percent rise in third-quarter subscribers on Thursday and said it had been warned by Nigeria's regulator to improve its service.

MTN said in a statement that it had 158.6 million subscribers at the end of September, up from 152.3 million three months earlier.

Some of its bigger percentage gains were in Iran and Syria, as well as Uganda and its home market of South Africa.

MTN also said its Nigerian unit was one of three operators that had been warned by the local regulator to improve the quality of its service.

MTN said it had 30 days from Nov.1 to meet the targets from the regulator. Failure to comply would mean it would have to halt the sale of SIM cards and face a financial penalty.

It did not say what the targets were.

Shares of MTN were up 2.4 percent at 136.22 rand at 1109 GMT, buoyed by a global rally in equity markets. (Reporting by David Dolan)