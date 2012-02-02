* MTN: Turkcell claims it violated US laws

* Claims of bribery, asking government to back Iran

* MTN says claims lack legal merit (Recasts, adds details, comment)

By David Dolan

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2 MTN Group, Africa's largest telecom group, said it faces a potential lawsuit from rival Turkcell that it asked South Africa to back Iran's nuclear development in return for a cellular licence in the country.

Johannesburg-based MTN said in a statement the Turkish mobile operator, which unsuccessfully bid for the same licence, will also claim that MTN asked South Africa to aid Iran's military and that it bribed officials of both governments.

MTN said it was informed by Turkcell about the potential suit. Turkcell plans to file the charges in a U.S. court and the claim amount would be "material", MTN said.

Officials for Turkcell were not immediately available for comment.

MTN said that none of the claims had been substantiated and the charges lacked legal merit.

MTN Chairman Cyril Ramaphosa, a leading member of the ruling African National Congress and a well known businessman, said in a separate statement the company would set up a special committee to investigate the charges.

"MTN has zero tolerance for corrupt and unethical business practices," he said.

MTN, a $33 billion mobile company with operations in 21 countries across Africa and the Middle East, is one of South Africa's most prominent companies.

MTN is a major player in Iran, where it has over 32 million subscribers and makes nearly 10 percent of its revenue.

Shares in the company have faced some selling in recent weeks on speculation that its business in Iran could be impacted by U.S. sanctions.

However, a spokesman for MTN told Reuters last week that its operations in Iran were continuing as normal.

Shares of MTN finished up 2.1 percent at 138.29 rand in Johannesburg before the news, while shares of Turkcell were little changed. (Additional reporting by Daren Butler in Istanbul. Editing by Jane Merriman)