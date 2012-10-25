JOHANNESBURG Oct 25 Africa's largest telecommunications company, MTN Group, on Thursday reported a near 4 percent increase in subscribers in the third quarter and lifted its guidance for new users this year.

MTN said it expected to add 23.7 million new customers this year, up from its previous expectation of 21.25 million.

Subscribers rose to 182.7 million across its 21 operations in Africa and the Middle East. Earnings in Iran would be affected by the local foreign exchange depreciation, it said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)