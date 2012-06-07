JOHANNESBURG, June 7 Africa's top wireless phone
operator, MTN Group, said on Thursday a Liberian court
has stopped that country's telecommunications watchdog from
suspending its licence.
Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA) said last month it
would suspend the operating licence for South Africa's MTN for
two weeks after the company cut-off its competitor, Comium,
accusing it of unpaid interconnection fees.
The interconnection fee is the amount an operator pays
another for routing traffic through its network.
MTN did not say why the Liberian court reversed the
decision.
MTN, which is facing a separate $4.2 billion law suit from
Turkish rival Turkcell, serves more than 1 million
subscribers in the west African country.
