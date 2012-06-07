(Adds regulator spokesman)

JOHANNESBURG, June 7 Africa's biggest wireless phone operator, MTN Group, said a Liberian court has stopped the country's telecoms regulator from suspending the company's licence, but the watchdog insisted the suspension remained on track.

The Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA) said last month it would suspend the operating licence for South Africa's MTN for two weeks after the company cut off its competitor, Comium, accusing it of unpaid interconnection fees.

The interconnection fee is the amount an operator pays another for routing traffic through its network.

MTN did not say why the Liberian court reversed the decision.

However, a senior official at the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA) told Reuters that MTN is still due to be suspended in the West African state.

"We will still go ahead to suspend the license of Lone Star (MTN's local subsidiary). We have not received any document from any court requesting us to stop," said Blamo Robinson, acting director of public and consumer affairs.

Robinson said the court had only ordered the LTA to explain why it wanted to suspend MTN. He did not give any timeframe for the suspension.

MTN, which is facing a separate $4.2 billion law suit from Turkish rival Turkcell, serves more than 1 million subscribers in the west African country. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng in Johannesburg and Alphonso Toweh in Monrovia; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and David Lewis)