Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Adds dropped word "billion" in headline)
April 22 The Nigerian Unit of South Africa's MTN said on Monday it will sign a $3 billion (470 bln naira) loan with a consortium of banks.
The telecom operator said in an invitation to the signing that the medium-term facility will be signed on Tuesday. MTN officials declined to give details of which banks are involved or what the money is to be used for.
MTN has been borrowing to upgrade its network in Nigeria, as competition hots up in its most lucrative African market. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)