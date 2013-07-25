Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects share performance in final paragraph of July 24 story)
* Michael Ikpoki to head Nigeria
* Serame Taukobong to lead Ghana
JOHANNESBURG, July 24 Africa's largest mobile operator MTN Group on Wednesday named its Ghana chief executive to head up its key Nigerian business, in a job reshuffle sparked by the abrupt resignation of its chief financial officer.
Nigeria is the second-biggest revenue earner for Johannesburg-based MTN, which has operations in nearly two dozen countries in Africa and the Middle East.
Harvard-trained Michael Ikpoki is replacing Brett Goschen, who took over as CFO after Nazir Patel resigned this week following an investigation into allegations against him.
The company has said the allegations against Patel were over governance and would not impact its financial results. It has not given any other details.
Serame Taukobong, chief marketing officer for MTN's South Africa business, will take over as head of Ghana.
MTN's shares have dropped 2.8 percent since the announcement of Patel's departure after close of trade on Monday. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by David Dolan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)