JOHANNESBURG, July 22 The chief financial officer of South Africa's MTN has resigned with immediate effect due to an ongoing investigation into certain allegations made against him, the mobile operator said on Monday.

Nazir Patel has been replaced by Brett Goschen, who previously headed MTN in Nigeria, MTN said. It did not give any details on the allegations or the investigation. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)