JOHANNESBURG, March 5 MTN Group Ltd : * Says FY group subscribers increased 9,8% to 207,8 million * FY revenue increased 12,0% (3,1%*) to R136 495 million * Says FY EBITDA increased 13,0%**(1,6%*) to R58 820 million * Final dividend of 665 cents per share, with total dividend of 1 035 cents per share * Says FY EBITDA margin increased 0,4 percentage points to 43,1 pct * Says FY HEPS increased 27,3 pct to 1 386 cents * FY data revenue increased 41,4 pct (32,6%*) to R20 670 million * Says continue to explore opportunities to expand our product offering outside of traditional voice * Says value-accretive M&A opportunities will continue to be explored in line with our strategy * Outgoing voice revenue increased by 12,3 pct (2,4%*) compared to the prior year and contributed 64,2 pct of total revenue. * Says group continues to explore tower transactions on an ongoing basis * Weakness in rand exchange rate in the year contributed to the improvement in reported revenue for operations outside south africa