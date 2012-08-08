JOHANNESBURG Aug 8 MTN Group could buy
back another 2 billion rand ($245 million) worth of its own
shares in the next 12 months under its current share buyback
programme, the chief executive of the South African telecom
group said on Wednesday.
Sifiso Dabengwa told reporters the company has board
approval to buy back a total of 5 billion rand, under which it
has already bought 3 billion rand worth of shares.
($1 = 8.1411 South African rand)
