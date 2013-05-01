Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON May 1 Turkish telecom company Turkcell dismissed its multibillion-dollar U.S. lawsuit against rival African mobile phone group MTN, citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that hurt its case.
MTN and its local partners won a lucrative licence in 2005 to launch a new Iranian mobile-phone carrier, but the deal became embroiled in controversy when Turkcell last year filed a $4.2 billion lawsuit in Washington alleging corruption. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)