WASHINGTON May 1 Turkish telecom company Turkcell dismissed its multibillion-dollar U.S. lawsuit against rival African mobile phone group MTN, citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that hurt its case.

MTN and its local partners won a lucrative licence in 2005 to launch a new Iranian mobile-phone carrier, but the deal became embroiled in controversy when Turkcell last year filed a $4.2 billion lawsuit in Washington alleging corruption. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha)