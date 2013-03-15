JOHANNESBURG, March 15 A Ugandan court threw out a tax fraud case against the chief executive and other senior officials of South Africa's MTN Group due to lack of evidence, MTN said on Friday.

CEO Sifiso Dabengwa and 12 officials were due to face charges of tax evasion and conspiracy to make false customs declarations, according to a summons issued by the Buganda Road Court on Nov. 7.

MTN, which operates in several other African countries, is the market leader in Uganda, east Africa's third-largest economy. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)