JOHANNESBURG Oct 18 MTN Group ,
Africa's largest mobile operator, is in talks to acquire
Vodacom's wireless unit in the Democratic Republic of
Congo, Bloomberg said on Tuesday, citing two unidentified
sources.
Vodacom, a unit of Britian's Vodafone Plc , said last
year it had appointed investment bank Rothschild to "explore
options" for the business in the DRC, where it has been involved
in a fee dispute with its local partner.
Vodacom owns a 51 percent stake in the DRC unit, with the
remainder held by Congolese Wireless Network. The two companies
have been in arbitration after disagreeing over fees from the
joint venture.
Congolese Wireless Network chairman Alieu Conteh told
Reuters last year that Vodacom Congo was worth more than $1.5
billion, a valuation that Vodacom described as "ludicrous"
without offering an alternative figure.
No one was immediately available for comment a Vodacom or
MTN.
