Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 24 MTN Group Ltd
* Subscriber of 1,1 pct quarter-on-quarter (QOQ) from December 2013
* Data revenues bolster performance increasing 43,3 pct year-on-year (YOY)
* Continued focus on network roll-out and data offerings in Nigeria
* Overall subscriber numbers reduced by 824 768 bringing total subscribers to 24,9 million at end of quarter
* MTN South Africa remains committed to seeking a permanent resolution to recent MTR glide path and asymmetry regulations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)