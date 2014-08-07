Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 7 MTN Group Ltd :
* H1 revenue increased by 10.7 pct (4.1 pct) to 72,759 million rand
* H1 group subscribers up 3.5 pct to 215 million
* H1 HEPS 9 pct up at 729 cents
* Interim dividend up 20.3 pct to 445 cents per share
* H1 EBITDA increased by 19.6 pct (10.6 pct) to 33,663 million rand
* Continues to work closely with all relevant authorities in managing US and EU sanctions against Iran, Syria and Sudan
* In South Africa, we expect to build on momentum gained in Q2 to regain market share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)