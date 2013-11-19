Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
Nov 19 MTR Gaming Group Inc : * MTR and Eldorado amend merger agreement to deliver greater value to MTR
stockholders * Says deal increases per share cash consideration paid to MTR stockholders at
closing to $6.05 * Says total cash consideration payable to MTR stockholders to $35.0 million * Says $5.0 million of additional cash at closing will be funded by Eldorado * Increase in termination fee payable by MTR to Eldorado in certain
circumstances from $5.0 million to $6.0 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
LONDON, March 6 Britain's business minister and the country's biggest trade union said they were focused on securing the long-term future of Vauxhall's plants after France's Peugeot confirmed it would buy the British brand from General Motors.
BEIJING, March 6 China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, said on Monday that China's Ministry of Commerce on Feb. 9 accepted its application for anti-trust approval for the proposed $43 billion takeover of Swiss crop protection and seed group Syngenta.