BRIEF-Godaddy Inc enters into agreement to acquire Sucuri
* Godaddy acquires Sucuri to advance digital security for customers
Aug 12 Canadian grocer Metro Inc's quarterly profit rose 13 percent as new fresh foods products boosted the company's same-store sales.
The company's same-store sales rose 4.3 percent in the third quarter ended July 4.
Net income rose to C$163.5 million ($125.6 million), or 64 Canadian cents per share, from C$144.5 million, or 54 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 6 percent to C$3.84 billion. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Godaddy acquires Sucuri to advance digital security for customers
KOUROU, French Guiana, March 22 Brazil is developing technology to send domestically-made satellites into space with its own rockets by the end of the decade, aerospace executives and officials said ahead of the launch of the nation's first defense and communications satellite.
* Italy wants to spare senior bonds, retail investors from losses