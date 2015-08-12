Aug 12 Canadian grocer Metro Inc's quarterly profit rose 13 percent as new fresh foods products boosted the company's same-store sales.

The company's same-store sales rose 4.3 percent in the third quarter ended July 4.

Net income rose to C$163.5 million ($125.6 million), or 64 Canadian cents per share, from C$144.5 million, or 54 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 6 percent to C$3.84 billion. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)