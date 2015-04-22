BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
April 22 Canadian grocer Metro Inc reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher same-store sales.
The Montreal-based company's same-store sales rose 4.5 percent in the second quarter ended March 14.
Net income rose to C$111.6 million ($91.2 million), or 43 Canadian cents per share, from C$96.9 million, or 36 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 6 percent to C$2.71 billion. ($1 = 1.2237 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CEO David Demshur's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.2 million versus $6.6 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oer7bh] Further company coverage: