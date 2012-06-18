June 18 Manitoba Telecom Services Inc has hired Morgan Stanley in an effort to attract a foreign buyer for its MTS Allstream division after it failed to find a Canadian bidder, a Canadian newspaper reported on Monday.

The company was working with Canadian bank CIBC as it considered its options for the unit and has hired Morgan Stanley in an effort to reach more international buyers, the Globe and Mail reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

The move comes as Canada's ruling Conservatives are introducing legislation that would enable a foreign buyer to control a telecom company with less than 10 percent of the market.

Foreigners are currently prohibited from owning more than 20 percent of the voting shares in those companies and limited to indirect control of 46.7 percent.

Manitoba Telecom is reportedly looking to sell Allstream, which serves small and mid-size businesses, for more than C$500 million ($488.54 million).

A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 1.0235 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)