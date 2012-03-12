MOSCOW March 12 MTS , Russia's biggest mobile phone operator, warned that the broad economic climate would hold back growth in 2012 after it comfortably beat market expectations for fourth quarter net profit.

MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema, said revenue growth was likely to be 5-7 percent this year, below the 9.1 percent recorded in 2011.

"We understand that in 2012 growth will be limited due to macroeconomic reasons," MTS President Andrei Dubovskov said in a statement.

MTS said net income rose more than 150 percent to $393.5 million in the fourth quarter of last year, ahead of the $358.2 million forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. [ID: nL5E8E7270]

The sharp jump in profit could be put down to a write-off of some $140 million relating to the suspension of operations in Turkmenistan in the equivalent quarter of 2010.

MTS said fourth quarter operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) rose 10 percent to $1.28 billion, ahead of $1.25 billion forecast in the poll.

Sales fell slightly to $2.98 billion, missing analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. (Reporting By Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Megan Davies)