* Sees FY 2011 OIBDA margin in low 40s pct

* Q2 OIBDA margin down to 41.6 pct vs 44.7 pct a yr ago

* Net profit below expectations at $367 mln (Adds detail on MGTS deal, analyst comment)

MOSCOW, Sept 6 MTS , Russia's No.1 mobile phone operator, trimmed its full-year core profitability guidance, citing intensified competition in the fight for Russian subscribers.

The company said on Tuesday it expects a margin on the basis of operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) in the "low 40s", against an earlier forecast of 42 to 43 percent.

"We are witnessing increased sales by our competitors ... we believe it is prudent to withdraw our guidance on OIBDA for the year due to the risk of increased competitive activity in Sim-card sales," said CEO Andrei Dubovskov.

"We can only indicate that margins should end the year in the low 40s," he said.

The company, crown jewel of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema (SSAq.L), said the OIBDA margin fell to 41.6 percent in the second quarter from a revised 44.7 percent a year ago, in line with expectations.

But it missed net profit forecasts with a $367 million result, compared with last year's $357.7 million, and analysts' average forecast of $392 million.

Revenue rose by a lower-than-expected 12.8 percent to stand at $3.13 billion against a $3.15 billion forecast, and OIBDA grew to $1.30 billion from $1.24 billion.

MTS also said it plans to buy a further 29 percent of Moscow fixed-line operator MGTS from Sistema for 10.56 billion roubles ($358 million), taking its holding to 94.1 percent, and take on 10.44 billion roubles of debt.

"The deal is in line with the company's strategy, but the price looks expensive given that MTS already controls MGTS operations," said Uralsib analyst Konstantin Chernyshev.

"The potential dilution to MTS's fair value could be marginal (possibly 1-2 percent of equity value). However, the deal raises concerns over the risk of buying other assets from Sistema ... particularly Sistema's Indian mobile subsidiary, Shyam Telecom, which only ranks ninth on the local market."

Dubovskov told reporters the company estimates the deal, expected to close in October-November, would create more than 14 billion roubles of synergies over the next five to six years.

($1 = 29.493 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)