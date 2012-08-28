MOSCOW Aug 28 MTS, Russia's top mobile
phone operator, reported on Tuesday a $681.8 million net loss
for the second quarter after writing-off $1.1 billion in
connection with suspension of its licence in Uzbekistan.
MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema
, had its Uzbekistan licence suspended in July and a
court revoked its licence permanently on Aug. 13. The company
says it is fighting to save the Uzbek business.
Excluding the write-off, MTS said its net profit totalled
$357 million - above a $320 million Reuters poll forecast - a
decrease from $367 million in the second quarter of 2011.
Revenues edged down 0.2 percent to $3.12 billion against a
$3.08 billion forecast, impacted by depreciation of the Russian
rouble, its main operating currency, against the U.S. dollar,
its reporting currency, MTS said in a statement.
Operating income before depreciation and amortisation
(OIBDA) rose 5.4 percent to $1.37 billion, with a 44 percent
margin, compared to consensus estimates of $1.32 billion and
42.8 percent, respectively.