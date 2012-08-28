* Posts net loss of $681.8 mln vs year-ago profit
MOSCOW, Aug 28 MTS, Russia's top mobile
phone operator swung to a second-quarter net loss after writing
off $1.1 billion over the suspension of its licence in the
central Asian state of Uzbekistan.
MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema
, had its Uzbekistan licence suspended in July
and a court revoked its licence permanently on Aug. 13. The
company says it is fighting to save the Uzbek business.
"While we continue to challenge the allegations against
MTS-Uzbekistan and make use of the appeals process within
Uzbekistan, we are also evaluating other appropriate legal
strategies to defend our legitimate rights and investment
interests," Chief Executive Andrei Dubovskov said in a statement
on Tuesday.
MTS, which had been hit by Uzbek authorities with $669
million of fines, said the $1.1 billion non-cash write-off
included a $579 million asset and goodwill impairment charge and
a $500 million tax reserve.
The group's second-quarter net loss reached $681.8 million,
down from a profit of $367 million in the same period a year
earlier.
Excluding the write-off, second-quarter net profit fell by
2.6 percent, year-on-year, to $357.5 million, above a $320
million Reuters poll forecast.
Revenues edged down 0.2 percent to $3.12 billion against
$3.08 billion forecast, hurt by depreciation of the Russian
rouble, its main operating currency, against the U.S. dollar,
its reporting currency.
As a result of the weakening in the rouble, MTS recorded a
foreign exchange loss of $198.9 million, erasing gains on its
main Russian market where rouble revenues rose by 9 percent to
83 billion roubles ($2.61 billion).
Total operating income before depreciation and amortisation
(OIBDA) rose 5.4 percent to $1.37 billion, with a 44 percent
margin, compared to consensus estimates of $1.32 billion and
42.8 percent, respectively.
The margin came above the company's full-year 2012 guidance
of 41 to 42 percent, but it reiterated its outlook, saying
margins were likely to weaken in the second half of the year.
MTS also operates in Ukraine, which is its second-biggest
market after Russia, as well as Armenia. In September, it will
also relaunch operations in Turkmenistan where it was forced to
suspend operations late in 2010.