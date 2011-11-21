MOSCOW Nov 21 MTS, Russia's biggest mobile phone operator, reported on Monday a 25 percent fall in net profit for the third quarter due to a foreign exchange loss, beating market expectations.

Net profit totalled $361.8 million, down from a revised $483.5 million a year ago and above a $292.8 million Reuters poll forecast.

Revenues rose 13 percent to $3.27 billion against a $3.19 billion forecast, said the company, part of services conglomerate Sistema. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by John Bowker)