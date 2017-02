MOSCOW, July 26 Russia's top mobile operator MTS said on Thursday it was resuming operations in Turkmenistan after the Central Asian state reissued it a licence that was revoked late in 2010.

The agreement was signed for a period of five years and may be extended for another five years subject to fulfilment of certain conditions, MTS said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)