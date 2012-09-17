MOSCOW, Sept 17 Russia's top mobile phone
operator MTS said on Monday that the Tashkent Criminal
Court ordered the confiscation of all assets owned by its Uzbek
subsidiary Uzdunrobita.
MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema
, also said in a statement it disagreed with the
sentence on its four local managers, without providing details.
Contacted by Reuters, the Tashkent Criminal Court confirmed
it had finalised the case of Uzdunrobita but declined to give
any details.
MTS last month took a $1.1 billion write-off in connection
with the withdrawal of its Uzbek operating licence and said the
local authorities had initiated enforcement proceedings to seize
wholly owned subsidiary Uzdunrobita's assets.