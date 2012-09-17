* Some MTS staff get corrective labour sentences
* Ruling follows $1.1 billion write-off
* Tashkent court confirms case has ended
MOSCOW, Sept 17 Russia's top mobile phone
operator MTS said on Monday that the Tashkent Criminal
Court ordered the confiscation of all assets owned by its Uzbek
subsidiary Uzdunrobita in a criminal case against its local
staff.
The court also sentenced four Uzdunrobita's managers to
nearly 2.5 years of "corrective" labour with a further
three-year ban on returning to business, said a spokeswoman for
MTS.
"MTS disagrees with the unfair sentence on the four
Uzdunrobita employees... MTS reserves the right to use all legal
means, first of all on the international level, to recover the
damages ... it incurred as a result of illegal actions against
its Uzbek subsidiary," the company said in a statement.
The mobile operator's New York-listed stock fell 2.7 percent
to $18.66, with closest peer Vimpelcom down less than
half a percent.
MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema
, said it was not allowed to represent the interests of
its staff in the process it claims is an "unwarranted attack" on
its business.
The company last month took a $1.1 billion write-off after
the Uzbek court revoked its local operating licence and said the
authorities had initiated enforcement proceedings to seize
Uzdunrobita's assets.
Contacted by Reuters, the Tashkent Criminal Court confirmed
it had finalised the case of Uzdunrobita but declined to give
any details.