* MTS CEO says "contented" that company's arguments were
heard
* Analysts say MTS unlikely to fully restore Uzbek business
MOSCOW Nov 9 An appeal court in Uzbekistan has
overturned an earlier court ruling to confiscate all assets
owned by Uzdunrobita, the Uzbek subsidiary of Russia's top
mobile phone operator MTS, but ordered it to pay $600
million in fines, the company said.
The Appeal College of the Tashkent Criminal Court, however,
upheld a 2.5 year "corrective" labour sentence imposed on four
Uzdunrobita managers plus a further three-year ban on them
returning to business.
MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema
, in August took a $1.1 billion write-off in connection
with the withdrawal of its Uzbek operating licence following the
arrest of four of its managers on criminal charges.
The Russian company has said its business in Uzbekistan has
suffered an unwarranted attack of the type that had forced out
other foreign investors such as London-listed Oxus Gold.
Since June, MTS has gone from market leader in Central
Asia's most populous state, with 9.5 million clients, to being
effectively shut down.
MTS Chief Executive Andrei Dubovskov said: "We are contented
that the MTS arguments during the court processes were heard and
partly satisfied." This demonstrated the possibility of
searching mutually acceptable ways of resolving the situation,
he said in a statement issued late on Thursday.
The $600 million fine can be paid in instalments within the
next eight months.
"The cancellation of nationalisation of assets belonging to
MTS's Uzbek subsidiary is positive for the stock," Uralsib
analysts said in a note. "Though the chances of resuming
operations in the country are low, and even if it manages to do
so, it will still be unlikely to restore its market positions in
Uzbekistan fully."
Uzbek officials could not be immediately reached for
comment.