MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russia's No.1 mobile phone
operator MTS and its rival, the country's third-biggest
operator Vimpelcom , agreed to jointly build and use
networks, as they develop the new generation of mobile phone
technologies.
"We believe that an infrastructure partnership is a
reasonable approach which carries an evident bargain -- the
network is being built faster, costs are being optimised
substantially, while there is more money left to invest into the
core product," said Vimpelcom spokeswoman Anna Aibasheva.
A telecom industry source told Reuters that the project,
which envisages the development of an LTE (Long Term Evolution)
network in Russia, will cost around 2 billion roubles ($62.4
million).
The agreement between MTS and Vimpelcom, the first of its
kind in Russia's post-Soviet history, will emulate a deal
between Scandinavian operators Telenor and Tele2
(TEL2b.ST) on using a 4G network in Sweden, where Tele2 also
shares a 3G network with its rival TeliaSonera .
Network sharing has become a popular tool among telecoms
operators as they look to reduce investment costs and focus on
value-added services rather than infrastructure. Some players,
however, see the network as a key competitive asset.
($1 = 32.034 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting By Nastya Teterevleva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh;
Editing by David Holmes)