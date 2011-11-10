BANGKOK Nov 10 Mitsubishi Motors Corp.
:
* Its Thai plant would restart production from Nov. 14, a
company official told Reuters
* It said more time was needed for a full recovery in the
supply of parts
* Two assembly plants in Laemchabang Industrial Estate in
eastern Chonburi province -- not themselves directly affected by
flooding -- stopped producing vehicles on Oct. 13 because the
supply of parts suffered disruption.
* All production lines would be resumed, led by two main
models of its compact pickup truck Triton (Plant 2) and sport
utility vehicle Pajero Sports (Plant 1)
* President Osamu Masuko, who met with Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra on Thursday, said the company lost 23,000
vehicles during its production halt from October.
* The company hopes to ramp up production to make up the
loss by March 2012
(Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)