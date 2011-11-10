BANGKOK Nov 10 Mitsubishi Motors Corp. :

* Its Thai plant would restart production from Nov. 14, a company official told Reuters

* It said more time was needed for a full recovery in the supply of parts

* Two assembly plants in Laemchabang Industrial Estate in eastern Chonburi province -- not themselves directly affected by flooding -- stopped producing vehicles on Oct. 13 because the supply of parts suffered disruption.

* All production lines would be resumed, led by two main models of its compact pickup truck Triton (Plant 2) and sport utility vehicle Pajero Sports (Plant 1)

* President Osamu Masuko, who met with Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Thursday, said the company lost 23,000 vehicles during its production halt from October.

* The company hopes to ramp up production to make up the loss by March 2012

(Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)