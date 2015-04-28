BERLIN, April 28 MTU Aero Engines
reported a surge in first quarter profits and sales, helped by
the strong U.S. dollar and growth at its maintenance business.
MTU, whose customers include major planemakers Boeing
and Airbus, reported revenues up 20 percent to about
1.1 billion euros ($1.20 billion) and adjusted earnings before
interest and tax up 10 percent to 97.7 million euros.
Analysts had on average expected revenues to rise 18.9
percent to 1.086 billion euros and adjusted EBIT to increase
10.4 percent to 98.3 million, according to a Reuters poll.
MTU confirmed a forecast for revenue and profit to rise by
around 10 percent this year, to 4.4 billion euros and 420
million euros respectively, but said it would review this with
its half-year results.
That guidance is based on an average exchange rate of $1.20
to the euro. Since then the rate has fallen further and was at
around $1.088 on Monday.
MTU is a beneficiary of the stronger dollar because it does
most of its business in the U.S. currency but reports in euros.
($1 = 0.9180 euros)
