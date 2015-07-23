* Downgrades outlook for commercial spare parts, maintenance

BERLIN, July 23 Germany's MTU Aero Engines lowered the sales forecast for its military and commercial maintenance division on Thursday, sending its shares down four percent.

The comments from the aircraft engine maker overshadowed an increase to full year sales and profit targets for the group as a whole, helped by benign currency effects.

Engine makers are benefiting from a new orders for aircraft made Airbus and Boeing, helping to counter declining military spending. On the downside, supplying engines for new planes is less lucrative than providing spare parts and maintenance.

The maintenance business is also grappling with a shift in the airline industry to contracts based on a flat rate per flying hour, rather than on how long work takes. That means fewer workshop visits and spare parts in the short-term but will boost earnings later, MTU said.

MTU said contract volumes at its commercial maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) business dropped 6 percent in the first half of the year.

For 2015, it now expects commercial spare parts sales and commercial MRO sales in dollar terms to rise only by a low to mid single digit percentage, easing back on earlier forecasts.

That echoes comments from U.S. conglomerate United Technologies, which highlighted over-optimistic assumptions for its Aerospace Systems business when warning on profit earlier this week.

Military revenues are also expected to drop 10 percent this year, a greater decline than previously expected, on contract postponements, MTU said.

Management said it was not concerned by Thursday's share price fall. Its shares have risen 17 percent so far this year.

"It's a question of expectations. We're focused on the long-term," Chief Executive Reiner Winkel told journalists.

The company said currency effects were more than making up for softness in the industry, upgrading its targets for 2015 thanks to the strong dollar.

MTU is benefiting from the weak euro because it does most of its business in the U.S. currency but reports in euros.

MTU now expects 2015 revenues of around 4.6 billion euros ($5.03 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest and tax of about 430 million, up from its previous forecast of 4.4 billion euros and 420 million euros.

The euro has weakened almost 10 percent against the dollar this year and the rate is currently around $1.09. The new MTU guidance is based on an exchange rate of $1.10, whereas its previous forecasts were based on a rate of $1.20. ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Keith Weir)