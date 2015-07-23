* Downgrades outlook for commercial spare parts, maintenance
* Sees military sales down 10 percent on postponements
* Dollar effect seen boosting group sales, profit
* Shares biggest faller on MDax
BERLIN, July 23 Germany's MTU Aero Engines
lowered the sales forecast for its military and
commercial maintenance division on Thursday, sending its shares
down four percent.
The comments from the aircraft engine maker overshadowed an
increase to full year sales and profit targets for the group as
a whole, helped by benign currency effects.
Engine makers are benefiting from a new orders for aircraft
made Airbus and Boeing, helping to counter declining military
spending. On the downside, supplying engines for new planes is
less lucrative than providing spare parts and maintenance.
The maintenance business is also grappling with a shift in
the airline industry to contracts based on a flat rate per
flying hour, rather than on how long work takes. That means
fewer workshop visits and spare parts in the short-term but will
boost earnings later, MTU said.
MTU said contract volumes at its commercial maintenance,
repair and overhaul (MRO) business dropped 6 percent in the
first half of the year.
For 2015, it now expects commercial spare parts sales and
commercial MRO sales in dollar terms to rise only by a low to
mid single digit percentage, easing back on earlier forecasts.
That echoes comments from U.S. conglomerate United
Technologies, which highlighted over-optimistic
assumptions for its Aerospace Systems business when warning on
profit earlier this week.
Military revenues are also expected to drop 10 percent this
year, a greater decline than previously expected, on contract
postponements, MTU said.
Management said it was not concerned by Thursday's share
price fall. Its shares have risen 17 percent so far this year.
"It's a question of expectations. We're focused on the
long-term," Chief Executive Reiner Winkel told journalists.
The company said currency effects were more than making up
for softness in the industry, upgrading its targets for 2015
thanks to the strong dollar.
MTU is benefiting from the weak euro because it does most of
its business in the U.S. currency but reports in euros.
MTU now expects 2015 revenues of around 4.6 billion euros
($5.03 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest and tax of
about 430 million, up from its previous forecast of 4.4 billion
euros and 420 million euros.
The euro has weakened almost 10 percent against the dollar
this year and the rate is currently around $1.09. The new
MTU guidance is based on an exchange rate of $1.10, whereas its
previous forecasts were based on a rate of $1.20.
($1 = 0.9150 euros)
