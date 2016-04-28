* Q1 sales 1.098 bln eur vs poll avg 1.135 bln

* Commercial aircraft engine sales drop 13 pct

* MTU says on track for ramp up of engine deliveries in H2

* But Q1 profit rises, keeps 2016 forecast (Adds more details on Airbus, executive comment, outlook)

BERLIN, April 28 First-quarter revenues at German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines missed expectations, hurt by delays to deliveries of the new Airbus A320neo jet, although the company confirmed its targets for the year.

MTU, which works with Pratt & Whitney on the geared turbofan engine for the A320neo, said overall group revenues were flat at 1.098 billion euros ($1.25 billion), against expectations for 1.135 billion in a Reuters poll.

Revenues in its commercial aircraft engine division fell 13 percent in the quarter to 556 million euros.

Airbus Group earlier on Thursday reported a heavier-than-expected seasonal outflow of cash, reaching 2.9 billion euros, as problems with suppliers and other issues hold up jet deliveries.

Engine glitches that Pratt has promised to fix by the summer mean close to two dozen revamped A320neo jets are awaiting delivery at Airbus's European plants.

"We are on course as far as our expectations for the full year are concerned, with the ramp up of the geared turbofan engines scheduled for the second half of the year," MTU Chief Program Officer Michael Schreyögg said in a statement on Thursday.

However, MTU's adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 34 percent to 131 million euros, above the average forecast for 118 million euros, thanks to its maintenance business.

It also maintained a forecast for 2016 revenues of between 4.6 and 4.7 billion euros and an EBIT margin of around 10 percent.

($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)