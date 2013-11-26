FRANKFURT Nov 26 German aircraft engine maker
MTU Aero Engines sees its new engines business
growing faster than its more profitable spare parts business
next year as planemakers like Boeing and Airbus
ramp up production of top selling passenger planes.
MTU said it expects revenues in its new engine business to
rise by a mid-teens percentage in 2014, based on higher delivery
volumes.
But the more profitable spare parts division will grow only
moderately, by a mid single-digit percentage, MTU said at an
investor day on Tuesday.
Because of the investment needed to meet increased
production for the geared turbofan programme for the A320neo and
other jets, MTU is planning to cut costs elsewhere by several
tens of millions of euros a year.
It said on Tuesday that it would cut back on business
travel, marketing expenses, external consultants and would not
replace around 100 administrative staff expected to depart over
the next four years.