Japan's Nikkei edges down, set for weekly drop
* Land deal scandal caps upside in Japanese equities - analysts
MUNICH Feb 18 Germany's MTU Aero Engines predicted profit would be flat this year as it reported fourth-quarter results in line with expectations.
The group, whose engines are used in Airbus A320 passenger planes and Boeing Dreamliners, reported fourth-quarter sales of 963.6 million euros ($1.3 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 106.8 million.
Analysts had been expecting adjusted EBIT of 105 million euros on revenue of 940 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.
MEXICO CITY, March 16 Antitrust measures announced last week that would split up Carlos Slim's America Movil and open its fixed line network to competition may help Mexico's dominant telecommunications provider reduce labor costs, according to a labor union spokesman.
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.