DUBAI Feb 11 Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala is assessing whether to issue a new bond when a $1.25 billion issue matures in May, the fund said on Tuesday.

"As with any debt maturity within the Mubadala group, we are currently assessing options for the May 2014 $1.25 billion bond maturity," a spokesperson said in an e-mailed reply to Reuters questions.

The maturity is part of a $1.75 billion, two-tranche bond which the fund sold in 2009, with the remaining $500 million set to mature in 2019. The only other time Mubadala has publicly sold debt was in April 2011, when it sold a $1.5 billion, two-part bond.

Mubadala, rated AA by Fitch and Standard & Poor's, is an investment vehicle fully owned by the Abu Dhabi government. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Additional reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)