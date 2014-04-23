LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi's Mubadala has opened books on a USD750m no-grow eight-year bond with initial price thoughts of 145bp area over seven-year treasuries, according to a lead.

The state-owned fund, rated Aa3/AA/AA, is expected to price the 144a/Reg S deal later today.

As IFR reported earlier this month, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are the bookrunners on the transaction. Goldman Sachs and HSBC are the joint global co-ordinators. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)