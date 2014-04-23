LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Demand for Mubadala's USD750m
eight-year bond offering is in excess of USD2.5bn, according to
a source.
The price guidance remains unchanged at 145bp area over
seven-year US Treasuries.
The state-owned fund, rated Aa3/AA/AA, is expected to price
the 144a/Reg S deal later today.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche
Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are the
bookrunners on the transaction. Goldman Sachs and HSBC are the
joint global co-ordinators.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)