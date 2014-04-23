LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Demand for Mubadala's USD750m eight-year bond offering is in excess of USD2.5bn, according to a source.

The price guidance remains unchanged at 145bp area over seven-year US Treasuries.

The state-owned fund, rated Aa3/AA/AA, is expected to price the 144a/Reg S deal later today.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are the bookrunners on the transaction. Goldman Sachs and HSBC are the joint global co-ordinators. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)