ABU DHABI, June 23 Abu Dhabi's Mubadala
Petroleum on Monday said it made a new gas discovery with
significant commercial potential in Malaysia, its fourth
discovery within its operating block.
Mubadala Petroleum, a unit of Abu Dhabi's investment fund
Mubadala said it found substantial gas in the Pegaga
well in its operating block SK320.
The four gas discoveries are in close proximity, including
the original M-5 well success, Mubadala said in a statement.
"Together these discoveries represent a very significant
hydrocarbon resource, with the potential for a commercially
attractive, integrated development," Maurizio La Noce, chief
executive of Mubadala Petroleum, said in the statement.
Mubadala Petroleum, as operator, holds a 55 percent share in
Block SK320 with Petronas Carigali (25 percent) and Sarawak
Shell Berhad (20 percent) holding the rest.
Mubadala Petroleum manages assets and operations spanning 12
countries with a primary focus on the Middle East, Africa,
Central and Southeast Asia.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)