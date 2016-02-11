DUBAI Feb 11 Abu Dhabi state-owned investment
fund Mubadala is talking to banks to raise a loan
worth up to $2 billion, which it plans to close in the first
half of the year, banking sources aware of the matter told
Reuters on Thursday.
The company is in talks with local and international lenders
regarding the financing, two of the sources said, adding that
Mubadala was discussing whether to borrow the cash over three or
five years or split the financing between both.
The funding will be used to roll over a three-year revolving
credit facility, two sources said, which had been in place since
2007, according to one of the sources.
The fund has a $2 billion facility due to mature in May
which was provided by 19 banks and pays a margin of 75 basis
points over the London interbank offered rate (Libor), according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Mubadala, which owns stakes in global companies such as
chipmaker GlobalFoundries and U.S. private equity firm Carlyle,
declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh,
editing by David Evans)