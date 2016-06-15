ABU DHABI, June 15 Abu Dhabi state-owned
investment fund Mubadala on Wednesday said it
appointed Ahmed Saeed al-Calily as chief executive of the
group's energy platform.
Calily will oversee the company's energy portfolio, which
includes Mubadala Petroleum and green energy firm Masdar. He
will also serve on Mubadala's investment committee, a statement
from the fund said.
Director-general of the Abu Dhabi Technology Development
Committee since 2009, Calily has also worked as chief executive
of Abu Dhabi Ports Company and held several board positions in
local companies.
He replaces Homaid al-Shimmari, who had served as acting
chief executive since February and who will continue in his role
as head of Mubadala's aerospace and engineering services
business.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)