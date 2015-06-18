DUBAI, June 18 Mubadala Petroleum has started
production at its Nong Yao oil field, located in the southern
Gulf of Thailand, it said on Thursday, with output to be sold
into the Thai market.
The unit of Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala
said production was expected to reach a peak rate of
around 10,000 barrels of oil per day as more wells were
completed, it said in a statement.
Nong Yao, which it is developing along with KrisEnergy
and Palang Sophon Limited, is Mubadala's third
operating oil field in Thailand, along with Jasmine and Manora.
Mubadala's gross production in Thailand will reach around
40,000 barrels of oil per day during the second half of 2015,
more than double the rate from a year ago and making it
Thailand's second largest producer of black oil, it said.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)