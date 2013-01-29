BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of ncds
DUBAI Jan 29 Abu Dhabi investment vehicle Mubadala will launch the refinancing of a $2 billion revolving credit facility next week, replacing it with a three-year, multi-currency loan, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
Pricing for the new facility, which will be self-arranged, is expected to be "a bit vicious," Kelly Thomson, head of structured finance at Mubadala said on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.
The new loan will be in dollar, euros and pounds, she added.
State-owned Mubadala owns stakes in global companies like General Electric and private equity firm Carlyle. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Amran Abocar)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
BEIJING, March 8 China's three largest bitcoin exchanges said on Wednesday it was unclear when they would be able to resume withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, as they needed time to beef up systems and secure regulatory approvals.