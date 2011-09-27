* H1 loss 453.3 mln dirhams vs 4.4 bln loss yr-ago
* Higher energy prices, semiconductor revenues boosted
revenue
* Assets increase 67 pct to 169.7 bln dirhams
(Adds detail From analyst call)
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Sept 27 Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala
Development Co on Tuesday reported a sharp drop in
its total comprehensive loss in the first half, thanks to higher
commodity prices and increased contributions from its
semiconductor business.
Unlisted Mubadala, which holds stakes in General Electric
and private equity firm Carlyle , said it had a
total comprehensive loss of 453.2 million dirhams ($123.4
million), compared with a loss of 4.4 billion dirhams a year
earlier.
Mubadala's complete financial statements showed it posting a
first-half profit -- after taking into account a loss attributed
to a non-controlling interest, it had income attributable to the
equity holder of 198 million dirhams for the six-month period
ended June 30, Mubadala said.
On the same basis, Mubadala had posted a loss of 4.4 billion
dirhams in the year earlier period.
First-half revenue rose 70 percent to 13.6 billion dirhams
from 8 billion dirhams a year earlier, it said. Mubadala's
semiconductor business accounted for 40 percent of the firm's
revenues. Advanced Technology Investment Co (ATIC) was fully
consolidated in Mubadala in June.
ATIC was formed in 2008 and has a stake in chipmaker
GlobalFoundries, a joint venture with Advanced Micro Devices Inc
.
Mubadala, one of a few state-controlled vehicles to publish
results, said total assets increased 67 percent to 169.7 billion
dirhams for the six months to June 30. Overall contribution from
Abu Dhabi's government amounted to 16.35 billion dirhams ($4,45
bln), Mubadala told a conference call for analysts.
The company said it was operating in a very volatile
environment and expected that to continue for rest of the year.
It has no immediate plans to issue bonds.
In April, Mubadala said that it planned to invest $16.3
billion in 2011, nearly four times the average amount it
deployed over the last three years.
Abu Dhabi sits on 10 percent of global oil reserves and
accounts for 90 percent of the UAE's oil output, making it one
of the world's wealthiest economies.
Abu Dhabi's ruler reshuffled the board of Mubadala in
August, replacing two of its members.
Although it has fared better than neighbouring Dubai, Abu
Dhabi was not immune to the 2008 global financial crisis.
Investment and property firms took a painful hit, prompting a
bailout of one developer and a government review of spending.
Mubadala stepped in to help troubled property firm Aldar
Properties in a $5.2 billion deal early this year. The
fund also helped cooling firm Tabreed seal a debt
restructuring deal with creditors.
($1 = 3.673 UAE Dirhams)
(Writing by Dinesh Nair, Editing by Amran Abocar and Helen
Massy-Beresford)