ABU DHABI, March 31 Abu Dhabi state-owned
investment fund Mubadala on Thursday posted a 12.4
percent rise in 2015 profit, aided by higher income from
investments and a one-off gain.
Unlisted Mubadala is among the few state-controlled firms of
Abu Dhabi to publish results. It has stakes in General Electric
and private equity firm Carlyle, among others, and
interests including energy and aerospace.
Mubadala made a net profit of 1.16 billion dirhams ($315.8
million) in 2015, up from 1.04 billion dirhams in the previous
year, the company said in a statement.
Total comprehensive income, which comprises all forms of
income, fell to a loss of 1.32 billion dirhams in 2015, compared
with a loss of 190.8 million dirhams in 2014.
Mubadala added that it had received instructions from its
shareholder to convert interest-free loans previously provided
to it worth 18.37 billion dirhams into equity.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
