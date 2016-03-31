ABU DHABI, March 31 Abu Dhabi state-owned investment fund Mubadala on Thursday posted a 12.4 percent rise in 2015 profit, aided by higher income from investments and a one-off gain.

Unlisted Mubadala is among the few state-controlled firms of Abu Dhabi to publish results. It has stakes in General Electric and private equity firm Carlyle, among others, and interests including energy and aerospace.

Mubadala made a net profit of 1.16 billion dirhams ($315.8 million) in 2015, up from 1.04 billion dirhams in the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Total comprehensive income, which comprises all forms of income, fell to a loss of 1.32 billion dirhams in 2015, compared with a loss of 190.8 million dirhams in 2014.

Mubadala added that it had received instructions from its shareholder to convert interest-free loans previously provided to it worth 18.37 billion dirhams into equity. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)