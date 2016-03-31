* No new shareholder loans for Mubadala in 2015
* First time since at least 2008 - Reuters calculations
* To convert 18.37 bln dhs existing loan into equity
* Profit in 2015 up 12.4 pct to 1.16 bln dhs
(Adds details, context, quotes)
By Stanley Carvalho and David French
ABU DHABI, March 31 Abu Dhabi's state-owned
investment fund Mubadala did not receive any new cash
from the government in 2015 for the first time in at least eight
years, its financial statement accompanying a 12.4 percent rise
in profit showed on Thursday.
In a further sign of dwindling funds available to oil rich
nations in the Gulf, the Abu Dhabi government is instead in the
process of converting a previous interest-free loan into equity.
The collapse in oil prices in the past year has brought to a
halt substantial amounts of cash provided to sovereign
investment funds to help support investments at home and
globally.
Mubadala is the primary vehicle charged with making
investments which will help the development of the local economy
and had 246.4 billion dirhams ($67.1 billion) of assets at the
end of 2015, up marginally on the previous year.
Among the few state-controlled firms of Abu Dhabi to publish
results, unlisted Mubadala has interests in areas including
energy, aerospace, real estate and technology, with stakes in
General Electric and private equity firm Carlyle
among others.
The statement showed that support pledged to Mubadala as of
last year included no new cash for the first time since 2008,
the earliest year for which records are available on its
website. The so-called "additional shareholder contributions"
was reduced to 123.2 billion dirhams ($33.54 billion).
Mubadala has received instructions from its shareholder, the
Abu Dhabi government, to convert interest-free loans worth 18.37
billion dirhams into equity, the fund said, indicating an amount
equivalent to the emirate's cash infusion in 2014.
The company is in the process of issuing share capital worth
this amount, it added without elaborating or providing a
timetable.
EARNINGS JUMP
Mubadala posted a 12.4 percent rise net profit to 1.16
billion dirhams, primarily due to higher income from financial
investments as well as a gain arising from the acquisition of
IBM's microelectronics business by GlobalFoundries, the
statement said.
Revenue grew to 34.1 billion dirhams from 32.7 billion
dirhams in 2014, mainly due to its semiconductors and aerospace
businesses.
However, total comprehensive income, which comprises all
forms of income, showed a much bigger loss of 1.32 billion
dirhams in 2015, compared with a loss of 190.8 million dirhams
in 2014.
The widening loss was attributed to a decrease in the fair
value of available for sale financial assets due to volatility
in global equity markets.
Mubadala continued to closely manage its portfolio and
pursue "monetisation opportunities for our mature assets", Chief
Financial Officer Carlos Obeid was quoted as saying in a press
release.
An executive confirmed earlier this month it was open to
selling its aviation services unit SR Technics, although its
chief executive later in March ruled out a sale of contract
chipmaker GlobalFoundries or United Arab Emirates satellite
operator Yahsat.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
